International Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Holding by $495,926 as Shares Declined; As Crocs (CROX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Its Stake by $405,050

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 16,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 298,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 314,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 1.01M shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 10,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 11,955 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 3.52M shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.42 million for 7.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Companies In The Healthcare Sector To Consider/Avoid Taking Into Account Patent Activity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Livongo sets targets on IPO that could more than double its valuation – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested in 462,620 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 263,767 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 62,055 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund accumulated 49,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.01% or 32,804 shares in its portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 14,636 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Ionic Capital Mngmt Lc reported 10,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation owns 4.70 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 13,112 were reported by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Co. Axa accumulated 11,910 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 442,599 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 22,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 50,715 were reported by American Inv Advsrs Ltd. Valley Advisers owns 954 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.1% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited stated it has 0.08% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 33,730 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 46,113 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.08% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Axa reported 213,400 shares. Blackrock stated it has 10.14M shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 11,226 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd invested in 0% or 1,916 shares. Regions Finance Corp owns 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 1,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 269,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Company stated it has 28,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 117,109 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 26,026 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 118,079 shares.

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Crocs and Chinatown Market Release Limited-Edition Clog with Urban Outfitters – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CLX, YUM, CROX, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ignore Trade War, Focus on U.S. Economy: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $267,100 activity.