International Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Declined While Scotia Capital Has Raised Stake by $467,400

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,782 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 10,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,955 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.68 million shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $532.42 million for 8.45 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5.

