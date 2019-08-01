International Paper Co (IP) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $359,996 as Stock Value Declined; As Imax (IMAX) Stock Price Declined, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $1.67 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 974,597 shares traded or 132.64% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 7,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 23,826 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 2.72 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IMAX Corporation To Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX expects blockbuster 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IMAX CEO still confident on sequel formula – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMAX Is on Track for Its Best Box Office Year Ever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,120 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,500 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 160 shares. Gruss And Com reported 4,600 shares stake. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 11,745 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 2.42 million shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 1,317 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Haverford Tru Co holds 3,439 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,155 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 32,817 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 351,167 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 176 shares.