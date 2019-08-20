International Paper Co (IP) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Intel (INTC) Holding Maintained by Jackson Wealth Management Llc

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 11,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 163,393 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, down from 174,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 2.41 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 9,368 shares. Moreover, Systematic Management LP has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,100 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 521,063 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. 74,319 were reported by Motco. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 1,556 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.31% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). M&R Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 869 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.74% or 586,448 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 6,397 shares. Oregon-based Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 1.51% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.13% or 18.76M shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.30M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 58,075 shares to 264,775 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 701,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rail Shippers Want More Say In Carrier Operations – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).