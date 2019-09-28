International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 14 44.62 16.41M -0.13 0.00 Hill International Inc. 3 0.00 43.06M -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see International Money Express Inc. and Hill International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 118,398,268.40% 0% 0% Hill International Inc. 1,468,171,434.42% -26.1% -9.1%

Liquidity

International Money Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Money Express Inc. and Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.1% and 62.1% respectively. About 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. was more bullish than Hill International Inc.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats Hill International Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.