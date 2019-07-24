International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 12 2.22 N/A -0.25 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 35 0.90 N/A 1.24 27.02

Demonstrates International Money Express Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Money Express Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Money Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Money Express Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 81.61% and its average target price is $42.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of International Money Express Inc. shares and 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares. About 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42% Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. has 1.42% stronger performance while Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -16.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.