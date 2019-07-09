International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 12 2.24 N/A -0.25 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 10 4.31 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights International Money Express Inc. and Aquantia Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Money Express Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Aquantia Corp. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Aquantia Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than International Money Express Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Money Express Inc. and Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders held 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Aquantia Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42% Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. has weaker performance than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.