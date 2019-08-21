International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) Forms $14.41 Double Top; Employers Holdings (EIG) SI Increased By 2.73%

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) had an increase of 2.73% in short interest. EIG’s SI was 958,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.73% from 933,200 shares previously. With 145,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)’s short sellers to cover EIG’s short positions. The SI to Employers Holdings Inc’s float is 3.02%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 62,040 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

