International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Contrasting side by side

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 13 2.15 N/A -0.13 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.96 N/A 3.65 20.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of International Money Express Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Money Express Inc. Its rival MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Money Express Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for International Money Express Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively MAXIMUS Inc. has an average price target of $80, with potential downside of -1.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. was more bullish than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats International Money Express Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.