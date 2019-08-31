International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Comparison side by side

Both International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 13 1.93 N/A -0.13 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of International Money Express Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of International Money Express Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Money Express Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Money Express Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares and 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year International Money Express Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.