International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Comparison side by side

As Business Services businesses, International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 12 2.26 N/A -0.25 0.00 Genpact Limited 34 2.34 N/A 1.49 24.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of International Money Express Inc. and Genpact Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9%

Liquidity

International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Genpact Limited which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genpact Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

International Money Express Inc. and Genpact Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genpact Limited 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Genpact Limited has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 0.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of International Money Express Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.7% of Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors. 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Genpact Limited has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42% Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. was less bullish than Genpact Limited.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.