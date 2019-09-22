International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Comparing side by side

Both International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 13 2.06 N/A -0.13 0.00 frontdoor inc. 42 3.36 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Money Express Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival frontdoor inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. International Money Express Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for International Money Express Inc. and frontdoor inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, frontdoor inc.’s potential downside is -15.18% and its average target price is $44.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares and 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares. Insiders owned 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. has weaker performance than frontdoor inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats International Money Express Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.