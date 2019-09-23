International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Comparing side by side

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 13 2.06 N/A -0.13 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.20 N/A 1.44 5.08

Table 1 highlights International Money Express Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Money Express Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.1% and 14.6%. 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. has weaker performance than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Asta Funding Inc. beats International Money Express Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.