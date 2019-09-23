International Money ExpreS, Inc. (IMXI) Forms $14.44 Double Top; SHAWCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SAWLF) Shorts Increased By 8.21%

International Money ExpreS, Inc. (IMXI) formed double top with $15.02 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.44 share price. International Money ExpreS, Inc. (IMXI) has $548.28 million valuation. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 757,791 shares traded or 219.58% up from the average. International Money ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has risen 40.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.79% the S&P500.

SHAWCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had an increase of 8.21% in short interest. SAWLF’s SI was 499,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.21% from 461,800 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1249 days are for SHAWCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)’s short sellers to cover SAWLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 500 shares traded. Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Money ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 182.61% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. IMXI’s profit will be $7.21M for 19.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by International Money ExpreS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

ShawCor Ltd., an energy services company, provides services and products for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial divisions of the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $848.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Bredero Shaw division offers pipe coating, lining, and insulation products; and Canusa-CPS division makes heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications.