International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gaming Activities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology PLC 14 0.51 N/A 0.53 25.19 The Stars Group Inc. 17 1.82 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology PLC 0.00% 5.9% 0.9% The Stars Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Game Technology PLC and The Stars Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50 The Stars Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

International Game Technology PLC’s upside potential currently stands at 91.83% and an $23 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of The Stars Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 32.19% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that International Game Technology PLC seems more appealing than The Stars Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Game Technology PLC and The Stars Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 25.88% respectively. International Game Technology PLC’s share held by insiders are 51.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.16% of The Stars Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Game Technology PLC -0.45% 2.46% -7.03% -16.41% -44.95% -8.75% The Stars Group Inc. -5.13% -9.06% -14.51% -11.7% -55.06% -5.87%

For the past year International Game Technology PLC was more bearish than The Stars Group Inc.

Summary

International Game Technology PLC beats The Stars Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.