International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 21.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,549 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 53,481 shares with $8.35M value, down from 68,030 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $406.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. IGT’s profit would be $57.22M giving it 12.07 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, International Game Technology PLC’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 953,333 shares traded. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has declined 52.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IGT News: 05/04/2018 – MHPS Announces Integration PWPS IGT Business into MD&A; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech End-2017 Cash, Cash Equivalents Were $1.06B; 21/05/2018 – International Game Tech 1Q Rev $1.21B; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC – 2018 OUTLOOK ASSUMES A 2018 AVERAGE EUR/USD EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.22; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech End-2017 Net Debt $7.32B; 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech: Italy Scratch & Win Renewal Will Require Upfront Payments of About EUR750M in 2018; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Net $79.7M; 21/05/2018 – IGT SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.70B TO $1.78B, EST. $1.74B

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 26,026 shares to 151,696 valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 354 shares and now owns 7,495 shares. Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Two Creeks Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 13.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Psagot Investment House accumulated 171,726 shares. Peoples Corporation reported 77,658 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated has 486 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 1.25 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). St Germain D J reported 14,360 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 4.7% or 227,129 shares. Stralem Inc reported 47,955 shares. Vigilant Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kj Harrison And Prtn owns 15,179 shares. 14,828 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc. 10,745 are owned by Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 shares were sold by RICHEY ELLEN, worth $11.34 million on Thursday, February 7.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology services and products across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; and produces instant ticket games and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides video lottery terminals , VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; video and traditional mechanical reel slot machines and casino systems to casino operators; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators.

Among 2 analysts covering International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. International Game Technology had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 8.