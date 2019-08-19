International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to pay $0.75 on Oct 4, 2019; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has 1.32 Sentiment

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:IFF) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s current price of $112.78 translates into 0.67% yield. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.12M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 241 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 182 sold and decreased stakes in Verisk Analytics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 148.33 million shares, down from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Verisk Analytics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 149 Increased: 168 New Position: 73.

Among 6 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.14’s average target is 23.37% above currents $112.78 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Berenberg. Goldman Sachs upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $151 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $12.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 33.78 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,303 were reported by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability owns 173,775 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Veritable L P has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,633 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.04% or 2.49M shares. Saturna Cap holds 5,142 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 31,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 7,559 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.07% or 43,218 shares. Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 4,717 shares in its portfolio. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 20 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 37,633 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,586 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 39,296 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3.82 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.22 million was bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd.

The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 762,311 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 43.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. for 245,800 shares. Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 170,374 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent & Co Inc has 3.86% invested in the company for 1.46 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Insurance Co has invested 3.8% in the stock. Martin Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,855 shares.