International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to pay $0.75 on Oct 4, 2019; Shorts at EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EXCOF) Lowered By 35.02%

EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had a decrease of 35.02% in short interest. EXCOF’s SI was 52,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.02% from 80,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 175 days are for EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)’s short sellers to cover EXCOF’s short positions. It closed at $5.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:IFF) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s current price of $127.46 translates into 0.59% yield. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.91% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.46 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company has market cap of $241.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and makes die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $13.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 38.17 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Among 6 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.29’s average target is 9.28% above currents $127.46 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold” rating.