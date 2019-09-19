International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.68 Million as Shares Rose; Shareholder Grimes & Company Increased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,762 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 18,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 339,706 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.29 million, down from 358,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 849,591 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57M for 19.71 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

