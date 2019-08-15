International Flavors&Fragra Com (IFF) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc; Novo (NVO) Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (IFF) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 95,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 1.74 million shares traded or 65.55% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.39M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%)

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 335,692 shares to 94 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Lng Tr Crprt Bd (CLY) by 79,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,756 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Glbdiv Etf (WDIV).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $15.49 million activity.