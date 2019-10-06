International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stock Rose While Btim Has Decreased by $954,245 Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed by $10.39 Million Its Position

Btim Corp decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 6,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 115,905 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82M, down from 122,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.73M shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 50,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 119,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72 million, down from 169,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $165.26 million for 19.09 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 17,878 shares to 293,493 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 5,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,006 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.