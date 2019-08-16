International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 136 2.55 N/A 3.80 37.87 Westlake Chemical Corporation 68 0.93 N/A 5.97 11.31

In table 1 we can see International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Westlake Chemical Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 23.42% upside potential and a consensus target price of $139.14. On the other hand, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s potential upside is 20.60% and its average target price is $73.83. The results provided earlier shows that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. appears more favorable than Westlake Chemical Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 29.4%. Insiders held 19.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has stronger performance than Westlake Chemical Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats Westlake Chemical Corporation.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.