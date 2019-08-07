International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Since International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 137 2.92 N/A 3.80 37.87 The Sherwin-Williams Company 445 2.60 N/A 11.57 44.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The Sherwin-Williams Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Sherwin-Williams Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $141.8 average price target. On the other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s potential downside is 0.00% and its average price target is $498.85. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. seems more appealing than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company are owned by institutional investors at 91.4% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders owned 19.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Sherwin-Williams Company beats International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.