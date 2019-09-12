International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 133 2.89 N/A 3.80 37.87 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.36 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Koppers Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is $139.29, with potential upside of 9.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was less bullish than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats Koppers Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.