International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Reaches $125.52 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (MCEP) Raised By 234.25%

Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP) had an increase of 234.25% in short interest. MCEP’s SI was 97,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 234.25% from 29,200 shares previously. With 60,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s short sellers to cover MCEP’s short positions. The SI to Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits’s float is 0.42%. The stock decreased 8.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.51. About 74,022 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has declined 78.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 11.28% or $15.95 during the last trading session, reaching $125.52. About 2.70M shares traded or 201.91% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times AverageThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $13.39B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $120.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IFF worth $535.68 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $13.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 38.69 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42.14 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd also bought $5.22M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Wednesday, February 20.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $15.70 million. The Company’s properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells.

