International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Reaches $117.97 After 5.00% Up Move; Sally Beauty Holdings (name TO BE Changed FR (SBH) Shorts Increased By 1.68%

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR (NYSE:SBH) had an increase of 1.68% in short interest. SBH’s SI was 23.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.68% from 23.07M shares previously. With 1.74 million avg volume, 14 days are for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR (NYSE:SBH)’s short sellers to cover SBH’s short positions. The SI to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR’s float is 19.63%. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 337,126 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.03% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 650,760 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 ReportThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $12.60 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $123.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IFF worth $629.80M more.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NGHC, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57M for 18.91 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 697 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com has 671 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,050 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 176,275 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 166,039 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 3,048 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 13,899 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Conning owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,910 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). The Florida-based Naples has invested 0.72% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 692,022 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 324,532 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 3,766 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Management holds 1.42% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 26,301 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.27% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 9,056 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 17.97% above currents $117.97 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight”. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $12.60 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 35.33 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 6.13% above currents $12.72 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson.