International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.96% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has 19.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.20% 3.20% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. N/A 135 35.66 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $141.8, suggesting a potential downside of -1.14%. The competitors have a potential upside of 30.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.33% 1.19% -6.63% -7.03% 7.36% 0.98% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.79 and has 3.02 Quick Ratio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s competitors are 29.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s competitors beat International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.