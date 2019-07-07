International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Holder Charter Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $401,792; Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its South St (SSB) Stake as Share Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 101,577 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 7,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 723,744 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. SSB’s profit will be $46.44M for 14.46 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares to 218,310 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate owns 99,697 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 469,927 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Amp Invsts Limited invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Finemark Retail Bank & has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Agf Investments holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 166,917 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 6,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0% or 13,882 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 286 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 314,564 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Piedmont Investment holds 5,133 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 692,022 shares.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $171.77M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.