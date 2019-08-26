International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Share Price Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised Its Holding; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $72.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 622,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.84M, up from 970,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 8.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 320,837 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn) by 1.10 million shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1000 Liberty Media 30.01.2023 (Prn) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.32M shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Call (Call).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,428 shares to 27,255 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,107 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).