International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Lifted Stake; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake Has Increased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $357.35. About 8.60M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 116,439 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 112,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.87. About 677,544 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16,833 shares to 173,784 shares, valued at $66.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 614,610 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Coinc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

