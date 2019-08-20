International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to pay $0.75 on Oct 4, 2019; Barnes & Noble (BKS)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 68 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 56 sold and decreased stock positions in Barnes & Noble Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 48.14 million shares, up from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Barnes & Noble Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 37 Increased: 44 New Position: 24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:IFF) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc's current price of $113.14 translates into 0.66% yield. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc's dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14.

It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $475.11 million. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It has a 129.8 P/E ratio. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© services and products, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Towerview Llc holds 7.21% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Harvest Management Llc owns 43,700 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.26% invested in the company for 514,251 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory L.P. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 528,027 shares.

More notable recent Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Elliott Completes Acquisition of Barnes & Noble – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Barnes & Noble (BKS) Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Barnes & Noble, Inc. in Connection With Its Proposed Merger With Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited â€“ BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BKS and HIVE Shareholders About its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Barnes & Noble opens sleek, modern store at CityPlace in Woodbury (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:BKS Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Takeover of Barnes & Noble, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $12.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 33.88 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

