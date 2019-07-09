International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holder State Street Upped Its Stake by $21.80 Million; As Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Its Position by $4.26 Million

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 137,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 436,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 796,864 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners

State Street Corp increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 168,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.27 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552.98 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 315,061 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 20,441 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $116.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oritani Finl Corp Del (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 85,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Out With Top Consumer â€˜Risk Offâ€™ Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $68.84 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 5,794 shares. Global owns 3.69M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 13,482 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 41,284 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2.49 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,488 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc owns 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sirios Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.8% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 59,394 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0.03% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Natl Asset accumulated 1,598 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 2,880 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53M for 19.24 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.