International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holding Has Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lifted Stake

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 161.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 16,577 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 6,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 537,948 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.41% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 149,226 shares traded or 43.50% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citi Trends Sets Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 255,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability reported 24,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kestrel Investment Mgmt accumulated 158,675 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank has 24,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd reported 2,542 shares stake. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Blackrock invested in 1.06 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 187,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 18,401 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 70 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 116,892 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% or 31,600 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 12,900 shares. California-based Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 1,867 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank holds 5,794 shares. First Republic Invest Inc reported 3,160 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company reported 3,376 shares stake. Community Gp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,007 shares. Advantage accumulated 400 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 38,165 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,259 shares. Fjarde Ap has 28,616 shares. Northern holds 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 1.14 million shares. Pnc Serv Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Com holds 0.69% or 13,175 shares.