International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Shares Declined While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake by $303,232; Aristeia Capital Has Increased Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake by $1.57 Million; Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.11. About 642,251 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 491,561 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Since January 16, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9,080 shares to 20,218 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

