International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position by $59.89 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $287.17. About 431,420 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 42,318 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45B, up from 41,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 495,605 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.83 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 5,377 shares to 176,544 shares, valued at $18.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,274 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $30.77 million activity.