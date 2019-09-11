International Flavors And Fragrances (IFF) Stock Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Stake Held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 18,187 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 16,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $273.38. About 1.27 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 76,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475.68 million, up from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in International Flavors And Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.87. About 198,056 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 276,971 are held by Bowen Hanes Communications. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 32,880 were reported by Cibc Ww. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 187,472 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 76,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 28,616 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.08% or 977,060 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 9,169 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 2.44M were reported by Cap Int. Fil Ltd owns 24,968 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 2,260 shares. Asset One Limited stated it has 47,801 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 321,788 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 152,969 shares to 300,500 shares, valued at $77.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 214,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Svcs has invested 2.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Midas Management owns 13,400 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weitz Mngmt has 407,600 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 77,013 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc invested in 7.64% or 75,777 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roosevelt Inv Group Inc holds 65,607 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 175,608 shares. 980 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Com. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 257,537 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Investment Llp invested in 0.01% or 962 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 277,102 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 24,086 shares. Scotia Capital invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,481 shares to 3,968 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,360 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.