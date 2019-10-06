International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (ICAGY) EPS Estimated At $1.34; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Burlington Stores has $24200 highest and $162 lowest target. $207.29’s average target is 6.88% above currents $193.95 stock price. Burlington Stores had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by DA Davidson. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24200 target in Friday, September 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 5. UBS upgraded the shares of BURL in report on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 16. Wedbush maintained the shares of BURL in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. See Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) latest ratings:

05/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $237.0000 New Target: $242.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $121.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $237.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $162.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $164.0000 189.0000

Analysts expect International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to report $1.34 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. ICAGY’s profit would be $1.36B giving it 2.11 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $1.97 EPS previously, International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.’s analysts see -31.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 116,150 shares traded or 135.81% up from the average. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.97 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 31.16 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 18,791 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 80,152 shares. Eastern Bank accumulated 85,873 shares. Synovus Financial owns 522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 5,871 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.09% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory L P reported 128 shares. Penn Capital Management Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,003 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 46,737 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,880 shares. Scopus Asset Management L P invested 2.12% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0.33% or 150,000 shares. Regions accumulated 2,020 shares or 0% of the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $11.48 billion. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 3.53 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.