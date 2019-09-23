International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (ICAGY) Analysts See $1.34 EPS; Duke Realty (DRE) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to report $1.34 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. ICAGY’s profit would be $1.34B giving it 2.20 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $1.97 EPS previously, International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.’s analysts see -31.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 62,780 shares traded. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duke Realty Corp (DRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 168 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 138 trimmed and sold positions in Duke Realty Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 324.35 million shares, down from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Duke Realty Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 122 New Position: 46.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $11.82 billion. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 3.69 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 3.73 million shares traded or 92.69% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Green Street Investors Llc holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation for 236,700 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 4.13 million shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.52% invested in the company for 1.82 million shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13.90 million shares.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.05 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.87 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.73M for 22.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.