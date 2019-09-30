International Business Machscom (IBM) Valuation Rose While Tompkins Financial Lowered Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose While Torray Raised Holding

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 593,724 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,705 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 22,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $145.84. About 1.44M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.50 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

