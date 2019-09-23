International Business Machscom (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Peoples Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position by $1.19 Million; Verition Fund Management Has Cut Its Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $336,680

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 8,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304,000, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

