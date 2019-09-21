International Business Machscom (IBM) Holder Whittier Trust Co Decreased Stake by $359,762 as Share Price Rose; Interocean Capital Raised Position in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) as Shares Declined

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 68,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, down from 70,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20M shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 45,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 311,148 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65M, up from 265,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was made by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Amg National Tru Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Burt Wealth owns 1,059 shares. Willis Counsel reported 504,876 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 24,704 are held by Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.59 million shares. Cap Ca reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 4,972 shares. Moreover, Central State Bank has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.06% or 4,108 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 952,382 were reported by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nuwave Investment Mgmt invested in 936 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3.07M shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 3,396 shares to 72,497 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 178,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,019 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,071 shares to 84,473 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midcap Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (MDY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 7,926 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr owns 39,335 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.17M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.38% or 78,791 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Llc has invested 1.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Manchester Cap holds 7,556 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Saratoga Research And Management holds 461,048 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,550 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,328 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Management has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 11,614 were accumulated by Alta Ltd Liability Corp. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 32,301 shares. Knott David M reported 4,284 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.9% or 14,940 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.