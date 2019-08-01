International Business Machscom (IBM) Holder Somerset Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Southeastern Asset Management Holding in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 4.27M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05M shares, and cut its stake in C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 917,800 shares. 25,200 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 450 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 11,830 shares. American stated it has 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Citadel Limited Liability Com invested in 527,931 shares. Country Club Na owns 23,473 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Alps Advisors owns 54,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru owns 1.04M shares. Tremblant Capital Group holds 6.96M shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,643 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Thompson invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.34% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09B for 10.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.