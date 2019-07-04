International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Metlife (MET) Holder Old Republic International Has Cut Its Stake by $6.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 2.08M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 213,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.85 million, down from 389,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,000 shares to 325,300 shares, valued at $32.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 272,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 162,545 shares to 568,531 shares, valued at $64.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 85,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.