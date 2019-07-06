International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Cut Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $285.36 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.82M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 63.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.90M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd had sold 16.00M shares worth $254.40 million. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 10,815 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 47,325 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has 49,610 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 183,570 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 55,596 shares. 20,556 were accumulated by Franklin. Balyasny Asset Llc stated it has 179,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 0.08% or 723,759 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 2.94% or 6.87M shares in its portfolio. Sun Life invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 42,915 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 1.54M shares. City Hldgs reported 6,510 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 169 were accumulated by Cls Investments Ltd Liability.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 39,656 shares to 114,656 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.97% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Icon Advisers Incorporated Company holds 17,900 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company holds 2.16% or 30,099 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 5,964 shares or 0% of the stock. 105,703 were accumulated by Cibc. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 1,469 shares. Culbertson A N And invested in 0.92% or 22,543 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 1.94% or 27,170 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bragg Financial Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,484 shares. 3,981 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prns. Murphy Management reported 0.59% stake. Evermay Wealth Limited Company reported 6,117 shares. Bowen Hanes & Company, Georgia-based fund reported 6,630 shares. Liberty Capital owns 3,075 shares.

