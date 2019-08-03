International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose While Pathstone Family Office Has Cut Stake by $871,803; Nisource (NI) Position Maintained by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 27,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 149,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 121,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 3.89 million shares traded or 53.56% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 21,195 shares to 29,066 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 42,811 shares to 248,706 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 45,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,493 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).