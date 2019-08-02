International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $56.57 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 18,655 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 24,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.71. About 4.40 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.31 million, down from 7.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 4.61 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,920 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacifica Cap Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 1,800 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 50,077 shares. Moreover, Farmers has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,432 shares. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 5,129 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bessemer Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,100 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com, Texas-based fund reported 3,502 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt reported 1,651 shares. Keystone Planning reported 2.16% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,520 are owned by Windsor Limited Liability. 1,648 are held by Jnba Advisors. North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,350 shares. Lau Associates Ltd reported 4,937 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Lp holds 0.08% or 2,218 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 2,629 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 76,236 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 37.20M shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roundview Capital Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,014 shares. Conning invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 185,924 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 14.87M shares. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,497 shares. First Personal Fin Ser has 90,022 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 61,941 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel holds 2.8% or 85,140 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 0.53% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Btim Corporation accumulated 1.63 million shares. First Natl Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 6,750 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,065 shares to 77,236 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC).

