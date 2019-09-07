International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Modera Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $931,869; Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Market Value Rose While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Its Holding by $425,859

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 17,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 2.33 million shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) by 24,536 shares to 34,365 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcan Inc..

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $218.68M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.27% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Dnb Asset Management As holds 38,275 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,907 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has 109,035 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 28,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kepos LP owns 98,664 shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Company holds 5.12% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 169,400 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 102,306 shares. Kistler has 951 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 89,589 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Shell Asset invested in 23,926 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,685 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

