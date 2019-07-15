International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Stake by $6.04 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 113,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 225,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated holds 0.63% or 233,595 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2,255 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,602 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Lc has 2.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,501 shares. Moreover, Security National Trust has 0.86% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 23,415 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 4,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). North Star Investment Mngmt reported 22,693 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.48% or 174,379 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd owns 9.54 million shares. Estabrook Management stated it has 3,510 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Facebook Gets a Senate Hearing, Oracle Q4 Trumps Estimates – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Financials Meaningfully Improve, PT Raised to $66 at Jefferies – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Cloud Business Momentum Makes Us Revise Our Fair Value Estimate Upward – Forbes” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 57,897 shares to 188,622 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 104,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,937 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,407 shares to 25,414 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).