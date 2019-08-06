International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Nordstrom (JWN) Stake Maintained by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 45,079 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 41,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 5.47 million shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Analyst: IBM sets the stage for Red Hat contribution on call – Triangle Business Journal” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IBM (IBM) Modestly Cuts Guidance, Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54.48 million are held by State Street Corp. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,545 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 1.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn owns 5,071 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated has 10,850 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.89M shares. Peninsula Asset Management invested 1.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.62% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,573 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,686 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Lc holds 8,775 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca stated it has 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eqis Cap Mgmt accumulated 16,144 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 9,685 are held by Duff Phelps Inv Management. Green Square Capital Limited Co holds 0.89% or 9,707 shares in its portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares to 4,017 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,684 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,670 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).