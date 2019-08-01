International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Stake by $4.50 Million; First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding Held by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 809,872 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 31,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 188,846 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 220,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares to 348,037 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25,275 shares to 145,727 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 73,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

